DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $358.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.79. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

