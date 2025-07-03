Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $202.48 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.