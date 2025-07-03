D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $56,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.57.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $525.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

