D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $71.44 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.94% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $71,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRF. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

