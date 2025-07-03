D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Impact Investors Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 83,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.6311 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.