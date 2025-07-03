CyberAgent (CYGIY) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership
42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares CyberAgent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CyberAgent
|2.73%
|10.78%
|5.30%
|CyberAgent Competitors
|-16.13%
|-15.99%
|0.94%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CyberAgent and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CyberAgent
|$5.61 billion
|$108.86 million
|37.00
|CyberAgent Competitors
|$17.62 billion
|$4.48 billion
|12.53
Dividends
CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CyberAgent pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Volatility & Risk
CyberAgent has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s peers have a beta of 2.60, indicating that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CyberAgent peers beat CyberAgent on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
