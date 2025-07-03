CyberAgent (CYGIY) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 2.73% 10.78% 5.30% CyberAgent Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CyberAgent and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.61 billion $108.86 million 37.00 CyberAgent Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 12.53

Dividends

CyberAgent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CyberAgent pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s peers have a beta of 2.60, indicating that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CyberAgent peers beat CyberAgent on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

