Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,876.85. This trade represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,884,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,112,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,282,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,592 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $96.94 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

