Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group raised Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

