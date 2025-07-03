Critical Analysis: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) vs. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $2.80 billion 2.97 $441.24 million $7.95 13.76 Wintrust Financial $3.97 billion 2.20 $695.04 million $10.11 12.89

This table compares UMB Financial and Wintrust Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UMB Financial and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75 Wintrust Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $122.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $135.77, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 13.64% 12.09% 0.96% Wintrust Financial 17.32% 12.00% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats UMB Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

