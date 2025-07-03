Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.53 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 60.21 ($0.82). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 60.21 ($0.82), with a volume of 4,069 shares trading hands.

Crimson Tide Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.44.

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (14.78) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Tide had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crimson Tide plc will post 4.1029467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

