Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.