Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- What is a support level?
- Why Hims & Hers Is a Buy Below $35 After Its 16% Pullback
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.