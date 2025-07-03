Contrasting CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS)

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) and Gainsco (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and Gainsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 6.19% 11.99% 1.87% Gainsco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNA Financial and Gainsco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 1 1 0 0 1.50 Gainsco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.16%. Given CNA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than Gainsco.

98.5% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CNA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Gainsco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNA Financial and Gainsco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $14.27 billion 0.86 $959.00 million $3.28 13.85 Gainsco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gainsco.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Gainsco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverage insurance products; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, umbrella, and excess and surplus coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Gainsco

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.