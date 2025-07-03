Contrasting Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) & CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and CNH Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Art’s-Way Manufacturing $24.50 million 0.46 $310,000.00 N/A N/A CNH Industrial $19.84 billion 0.87 $1.25 billion $0.82 16.78

Profitability

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Art’s-Way Manufacturing.

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and CNH Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Art’s-Way Manufacturing 3.23% 2.34% 1.23% CNH Industrial 5.53% 14.32% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Art’s-Way Manufacturing and CNH Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Art’s-Way Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00 CNH Industrial 0 5 8 1 2.71

CNH Industrial has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Given CNH Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Art’s-Way Manufacturing.

Volatility & Risk

Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of CNH Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CNH Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Art’s-Way Manufacturing on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells modular buildings, which are custom designed to meet the specific research needs of its customers. It also provides services relating to the design, manufacturing, delivery, installation and renting of the building units that it produces. The company was founded by Arthur Luscombe in 1956 and is headquartered in Armstrong, IA.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services. The Agriculture segment designs, manufactures, and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements and material handling equipment. The Construction segment comprises of a full line of construction equipment including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders. The Financial Services segment offers retail note and lease financing to end-use customers for the purchase of new and used agricultural and construction equipment and components. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.