Contrasting Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) and Its Competitors

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “METAL PROC&FABR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ardagh Metal Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.91 billion -$3.00 million -110.75 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 6.14

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

16.9% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.08% -112.58% 2.44% Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors -11.34% -7.25% 2.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors 113 445 435 1 2.33

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $3.64, indicating a potential downside of 17.83%. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies have a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging competitors beat Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.