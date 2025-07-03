Construction Stocks To Follow Today – July 1st

AZEK, Berkshire Hathaway, IonQ, CNH Industrial, and Caterpillar are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the building and development of residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. This sector encompasses general contractors, specialty subcontractors, manufacturers of construction materials and suppliers of heavy equipment. Investors in construction stocks often track economic indicators, interest rates and government spending on public works to gauge sector performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

AZEK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,846,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.99. 2,884,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. 15,959,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,336,264. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE:CNH traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 45,550,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,389,399. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.52. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $392.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.22 and its 200-day moving average is $345.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Recommended Stories