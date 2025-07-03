Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Insider Purchases A$10,500.00 in Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1 – Get Free Report) insider Craig Mason acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,907.89).

The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates integrated corporate and adviser management platform for financial services sector in Australia and internationally. It operates Account Fast that enables new adviser client establishment for online service management; Boom, a back office online management for online client account administration and paraplanning; Adviser Bid, which enables automated distribution and acceptance of corporate deals; Complaints that manages resolution, notify, and alert for mandatory obligation deadlines; Compliance that fulfills all transactionally related AFSL requirements; Corporate Highway Access for corporate deal flow and liquidity within the Complii Community; Financial Crimes that enables alert to suspicious trading and screen clients/investors; Online portfolio is the portal for Adviser's clients to access information and download forms; Risk Management to identify, manage, and control risks across an organization; and Staff Trading to manage, check, and reconcile pre-order staff trading requests.

