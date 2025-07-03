Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 2.0% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

