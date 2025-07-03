Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

