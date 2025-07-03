Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,139 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.