Coastline Trust Co Purchases 125 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $202.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.47. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

