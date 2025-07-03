Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $623.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $623.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

