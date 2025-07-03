Coastline Trust Co Has $317,000 Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

