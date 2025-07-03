Coastline Trust Co Has $140,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $53.80 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

