Clune & Associates LTD. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.