Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 6,542 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $101,000. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 643,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

