Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,383 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,097.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.84 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

