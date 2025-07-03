Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $579,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

