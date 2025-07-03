Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $91.63 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

