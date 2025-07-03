Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 713,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,191,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 81,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

