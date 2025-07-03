Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,464.24. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,797 shares of company stock worth $8,672,710. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $211.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

