Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,723 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 155.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.