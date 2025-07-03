Clark Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 147.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

