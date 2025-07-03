Clark Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clark Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,090,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

