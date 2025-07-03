Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Insider James Gordon Samson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

