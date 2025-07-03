Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Insider James Gordon Samson Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,271,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,096.59. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clarivate Stock Performance
CLVT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clarivate
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- What is a Dividend King?
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.