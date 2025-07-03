Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,889 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 146,753 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 286,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

