Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

