Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,033 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,787,000 after buying an additional 71,141 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 139,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

