Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases 771 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.