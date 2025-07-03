Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

