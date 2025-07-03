Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.4%

OKTA stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.