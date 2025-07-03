Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,031.42. The company has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.