Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

