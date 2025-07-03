Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 43 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $540.60 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

