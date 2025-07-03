Clarity Capital Partners LLC Acquires 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,472.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,563.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

