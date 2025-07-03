Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.38. Citizens shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,173 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Citizens

Citizens Price Performance

Citizens Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.