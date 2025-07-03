Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.38. Citizens shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 1,173 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
