Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFG. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,760,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $977,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.