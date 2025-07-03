Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

