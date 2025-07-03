Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CIFR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIFR opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.