Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Shares of CIFR opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
