Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.88. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,724.24. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 88,338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 52.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 345,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.