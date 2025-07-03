Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC lessened its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group stock opened at $320.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.69. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

